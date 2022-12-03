Dr. Treyzon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo Treyzon, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Treyzon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Treyzon works at
Locations
Tower Infectious Diseases Medical Associates Inc8631 W 3rd St Ste 1015, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Treyzon?
dr. treyzon was a wonderful experience!! i finally feel like i found someone who is interested in helping me and actually fixing the problem.
About Dr. Leo Treyzon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740304203
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UCSB
Dr. Treyzon works at
