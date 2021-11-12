See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Leo Toupin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest.

Dr. Toupin works at Dr. Leo R Toupin - MD in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Austin, Texas - Hymeadow
    12335 Hymeadow Dr Ste 150, Austin, TX 78750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 918-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Anxiety
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Anxiety

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leo Toupin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518052224
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UC San Diego Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toupin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toupin works at Dr. Leo R Toupin - MD in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Toupin’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Toupin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toupin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toupin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toupin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

