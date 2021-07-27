Dr. Leo Tchong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tchong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Tchong, MD
Dr. Leo Tchong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
He has been my doctor for years. I wouldn't change a thing. He talks to and looks at me NOT the computer. I think he really listens to what I say and his advice is right on. He does not tells me what I must do, we talk about options.
About Dr. Leo Tchong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1861655136
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Tchong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tchong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tchong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tchong works at
Dr. Tchong has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tchong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tchong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tchong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tchong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tchong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.