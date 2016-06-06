See All Dermatologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Leo Sotiriou, MD

Dermatology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leo Sotiriou, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sotiriou works at Leo Sotiriou MD LLC in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Leo Sotiriou MD LLC
    250 E Broadway Ste 330, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 521-5630

  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    Jun 06, 2016
    Dr. Sortiriou has treated me several times in the last nine years. He diagnosed and treated a very painful rash while I was undergoing chemotherapy. No doctor could even guess as to what it was let alone treat it. He knew in 5 seconds. I don't need a dermatologist often, but when I do, I only go to Dr. Sotiriou. If you have an urgent problem, he will see you that day. He is the very best.
    Michael Alan in Salt Lake — Jun 06, 2016
    About Dr. Leo Sotiriou, MD

    Dermatology
    41 years of experience
    English
    1801885199
    UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Dermatology
