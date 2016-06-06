Dr. Leo Sotiriou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sotiriou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Sotiriou, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Sotiriou, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Leo Sotiriou MD LLC250 E Broadway Ste 330, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Directions (801) 521-5630
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sortiriou has treated me several times in the last nine years. He diagnosed and treated a very painful rash while I was undergoing chemotherapy. No doctor could even guess as to what it was let alone treat it. He knew in 5 seconds. I don't need a dermatologist often, but when I do, I only go to Dr. Sotiriou. If you have an urgent problem, he will see you that day. He is the very best.
About Dr. Leo Sotiriou, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sotiriou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sotiriou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sotiriou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sotiriou has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sotiriou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotiriou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotiriou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sotiriou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sotiriou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.