Overview

Dr. Leo Simpson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Simpson works at Baylor College/Med Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Impella Device and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.