Overview

Dr. Leo Shunyakov, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bolivar, MO. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Urals State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital and Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Shunyakov works at Central Care Cancer Center, Bolivar, MO in Bolivar, MO with other offices in Buffalo, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.