Dr. Leo Scarpino, MD
Dr. Leo Scarpino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .
Locations
Lehigh Valley Hospital1621 N CEDAR CREST BLVD, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 861-8080
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Suny Affil Hosps
- W Va Med Ctr
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Scarpino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarpino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarpino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarpino has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarpino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarpino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarpino.
