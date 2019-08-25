See All Ophthalmologists in Sellersville, PA
Dr. Leo Santamarina, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leo Santamarina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Santamarina works at Upper Bucks Orthopedic & SPM in Sellersville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Retinoschisis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Upper Bucks Orthopaedic Association
    711 Lawn Ave Ste 3, Sellersville, PA 18960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Retinoschisis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Retinoschisis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 25, 2019
Dr. Santamarina took care of my corneal abrasion aggressively and with great compassion and care, he took time to explain in detail and everything I need to do in The Bucks Mont Eye Clinic in Sellersville. He called in my prescriptions to my pharmacy. I highly recommend Dr. Santamarina.
Paul Guy — Aug 25, 2019
About Dr. Leo Santamarina, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 35 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1659339646
Education & Certifications

  • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
  • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leo Santamarina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santamarina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Santamarina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Santamarina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Santamarina works at Upper Bucks Orthopedic & SPM in Sellersville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Santamarina’s profile.

Dr. Santamarina has seen patients for Migraine, Retinoschisis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santamarina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Santamarina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santamarina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santamarina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santamarina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

