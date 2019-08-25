Dr. Leo Santamarina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santamarina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Santamarina, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Santamarina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Santamarina works at
Locations
Upper Bucks Orthopaedic Association711 Lawn Ave Ste 3, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santamarina took care of my corneal abrasion aggressively and with great compassion and care, he took time to explain in detail and everything I need to do in The Bucks Mont Eye Clinic in Sellersville. He called in my prescriptions to my pharmacy. I highly recommend Dr. Santamarina.
About Dr. Leo Santamarina, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santamarina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santamarina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santamarina has seen patients for Migraine, Retinoschisis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santamarina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santamarina speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Santamarina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santamarina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santamarina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santamarina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.