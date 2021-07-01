Overview

Dr. Leo Rogers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Practice in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.