Dr. Leo Robb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Robb, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leo Robb, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Robb works at
Locations
-
1
MD Now Medical Center Inc2007 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (305) 752-1803Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Amicus Medical Centers of Pompano Beach South135 S Pompano Pkwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Directions (954) 974-8901Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Martha M Rodriguez MD PA2015 Ocean Dr Ste 11, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 364-8056Friday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robb?
Professional, knowledgeable and very kind are words I would use to describe Dr Robb. I have been to several Doctors during my 68 years and Dr Robb is far and away the best! He is a terrific clinician.
About Dr. Leo Robb, DO
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760461685
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robb works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Robb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.