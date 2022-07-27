Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ovadje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD
Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Caritas Medical Center, Stockbridge, GA105 N Park Trl Ste 300, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 284-0800
-
2
Riverdale Office33 Upper Riverdale Rd SW Ste 115, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (678) 284-0800
-
3
Caritas Medical Center, Stockbridge, GA3890 Redwine Rd SW Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (678) 284-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Odvadje is an amazing doctor with great bedside manners. He is attentive, gives you insight and knowledge regarding your condition, explains your labs and suggests or recommends solutions to your health care needs. I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386635795
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- St Barnabas Hospital
- University of Benin
Dr. Ovadje has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ovadje accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ovadje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ovadje works at
Dr. Ovadje has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ovadje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ovadje. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ovadje.
