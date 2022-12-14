Dr. Leo Ottoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ottoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Ottoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Ottoni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their fellowship with U Conn
Dr. Ottoni works at
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 225-9143
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leo Ottoni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417928102
Education & Certifications
- U Conn
- Wayne St U Affil Hosp
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ottoni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ottoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ottoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ottoni has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ottoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ottoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ottoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ottoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.