Dr. Leo Odle, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Odle works at Sun State Cardiology in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.