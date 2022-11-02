Dr. Leo Neu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Neu, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Neu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cox Monett Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center1265 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 886-3937
-
2
Lebanon Office430 N Jefferson Ave, Lebanon, MO 65536 Directions (417) 588-2400
-
3
Branson Office168 S Payne Stewart Dr Ste 200, Branson, MO 65616 Directions (417) 235-0853
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neu is a superb clinician and a compassionate person. He’s the best
About Dr. Leo Neu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sw Med Sch Affil Hosps, Dal
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Neu has seen patients for Macular Hole, Floaters and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neu speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Neu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.