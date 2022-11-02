Overview

Dr. Leo Neu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Neu works at Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center in Springfield, MO with other offices in Lebanon, MO and Branson, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Floaters and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.