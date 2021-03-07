Dr. Leo Maher Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Maher Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leo Maher Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Maher Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Hawaii Neurosurgery Group Llp1380 Lusitana St Ste 1012, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 545-3299
-
2
Honolulu Neuroscience Clinic250 Ward Ave Ste 170, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 545-3299Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 804 Service Rd Ste A217, East Lansing, MI 48824 Directions (517) 353-8122
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maher Jr?
I have been seeing Dr. Maher for the past few years for my Parkinson's disease. He got me on the right medication regimen to control my symptoms. My symptoms are progressing slowly but I am still functional. Dr. Maher is very easy to talk to, and is abreast with the newest medications and technology. I highly recommend him. The receptionist, Geri, is very pleasant. The only complaint that I have is phone calls are never answered. You have to leave a message and wait for Geri to call you back.
About Dr. Leo Maher Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1558396044
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maher Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maher Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maher Jr works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.