Dr. Leo Maher Jr, MD

Neurology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leo Maher Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Maher Jr works at Hawaii Pain Specialists, LLC in Honolulu, HI with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Hawaii Neurosurgery Group Llp
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 1012, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 545-3299
  2
    Honolulu Neuroscience Clinic
    250 Ward Ave Ste 170, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 545-3299
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3
    804 Service Rd Ste A217, East Lansing, MI 48824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 353-8122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sparrow Hospital
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
ImPACT Testing
Wada Test
Tension Headache
ImPACT Testing
Wada Test

Tension Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 07, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Maher for the past few years for my Parkinson's disease. He got me on the right medication regimen to control my symptoms. My symptoms are progressing slowly but I am still functional. Dr. Maher is very easy to talk to, and is abreast with the newest medications and technology. I highly recommend him. The receptionist, Geri, is very pleasant. The only complaint that I have is phone calls are never answered. You have to leave a message and wait for Geri to call you back.
    Keri — Mar 07, 2021
    About Dr. Leo Maher Jr, MD

    Neurology
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    38 years of experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1558396044
    • 1558396044
    Education & Certifications

    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Neurology
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leo Maher Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maher Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

