Super Profile

Dr. Leo Mack Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leo Mack Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Dr. Mack Jr works at Cataract Center Of East Texas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey Wick
    2440 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-4333
  2. 2
    Surgery Center
    802 Turtle Creek Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-4333
  3. 3
    Leo W. Mack Jr MD PA
    5777 New Copeland Rd Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 339-3035

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 29, 2021
    I have been going to Dr Mack since the 1970's when his office was first on Houston St. in Tyler. He had treated my injury induced glaucoma in my right eye for over 40 years. I've had many eye surgeries over the years by him and by other specialists that he recommended. You don't stick with someone that many years without the trust appreciation of their service and competence. Thank you Dr Mack for the many years of care and service!
    Tom Hooter — Sep 29, 2021
    About Dr. Leo Mack Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669443370
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wilford Hall Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leo Mack Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mack Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mack Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mack Jr works at Cataract Center Of East Texas in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mack Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Mack Jr has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mack Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mack Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mack Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

