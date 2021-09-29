Overview

Dr. Leo Mack Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Mack Jr works at Cataract Center Of East Texas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.