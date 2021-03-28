Overview

Dr. Leo Leer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Leer works at Eureka Family Practice in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.