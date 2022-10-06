Overview

Dr. Leo Lane, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Lawrence General Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at Merrimack Valley Medical Assocs in Methuen, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.