Overview

Dr. Leo Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

