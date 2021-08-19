Overview

Dr. Leo Kassabian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Kassabian works at Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.