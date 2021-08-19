Dr. Leo Kassabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Kassabian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leo Kassabian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Kassabian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hinze Psychological Services PC16542 Ventura Blvd Ste 402, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 782-5041
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassabian?
He is outstanding. He’s patient, caring and thorough. Takes times to explain issues and answer questions. Never felt rushed. His front office staff starting with Kelli and Kim ( over 30 years) are just amazing. They organize and make sure you are comfortable, have questions and anxieties handled. Great team. Great office.
About Dr. Leo Kassabian, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1184617763
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassabian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassabian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassabian works at
Dr. Kassabian has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassabian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassabian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassabian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassabian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.