Dr. Leo Kahn I, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Kahn I, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Locations
Global Primary Care9100 N 2nd St Ste 213, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 271-0950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leo Kahn I, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1649242983
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn I. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.