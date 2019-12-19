See All Hematologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Leo Gordon, MD

Hematology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leo Gordon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gordon works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 19, 2019
    I was diagnosed in January 2016 with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and because there was an additional spot found in the lung was immediately labeled STAGE IV! We are from Decatur Illinois and searched for a second opinion and found it in Dr. Gordon. He and his nurse Betsy talked with me and my wife for over an hour and assured us all would be well. Today is December 18, 2019 and the latest SCANS show NO cancer ANYWHERE in my body. He totally agreed with the chemo treatments for ;me in Decatur, Illinois and with the grace of G_d and doctors who really care I am alive at the tender age of 84!!! THANK you Dr. Gordon for your support through the years!
    Aaron O. Nelson — Dec 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Leo Gordon, MD
    Dr. Gordon's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Gordon

    About Dr. Leo Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821028499
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Chicago Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leo Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

