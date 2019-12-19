Dr. Leo Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leo Gordon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
-
1
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
I was diagnosed in January 2016 with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and because there was an additional spot found in the lung was immediately labeled STAGE IV! We are from Decatur Illinois and searched for a second opinion and found it in Dr. Gordon. He and his nurse Betsy talked with me and my wife for over an hour and assured us all would be well. Today is December 18, 2019 and the latest SCANS show NO cancer ANYWHERE in my body. He totally agreed with the chemo treatments for ;me in Decatur, Illinois and with the grace of G_d and doctors who really care I am alive at the tender age of 84!!! THANK you Dr. Gordon for your support through the years!
About Dr. Leo Gordon, MD
- Hematology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1821028499
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- U Chicago Hosps
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.