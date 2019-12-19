Overview

Dr. Leo Gordon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.