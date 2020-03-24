See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Neurology
2.5 (109)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Leo Germin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vilnius University Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Germin works at Clinical Neurology Specialists in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas
    7751 W Flamingo Rd Ste A100, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 804-6555
  2. 2
    Nevada Neurosciences Institute
    1691 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 804-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (58)
    Mar 24, 2020
    I found Dr. Germin to be very knowledgeable and very through. The office staff was very good and one thing that was quite noticeable was they took you on time. Both my husband and I have used his services.
    A. Izenberg — Mar 24, 2020
    About Dr. Leo Germin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1013928886
    Education & Certifications

    • Neuromuscular Medicine Fellowship at UCSD
    • VA MC Wadsworth/University of California Los Angeles
    • Methodist Hospital of Brooklyn
    • Vilnius University Faculty of Medicine
    • Vilnius University
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leo Germin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Germin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Germin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Germin has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Germin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

