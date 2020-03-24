Dr. Leo Germin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Germin, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Germin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vilnius University Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Germin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas7751 W Flamingo Rd Ste A100, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 804-6555
-
2
Nevada Neurosciences Institute1691 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 804-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Germin?
I found Dr. Germin to be very knowledgeable and very through. The office staff was very good and one thing that was quite noticeable was they took you on time. Both my husband and I have used his services.
About Dr. Leo Germin, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1013928886
Education & Certifications
- Neuromuscular Medicine Fellowship at UCSD
- VA MC Wadsworth/University of California Los Angeles
- Methodist Hospital of Brooklyn
- Vilnius University Faculty of Medicine
- Vilnius University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Germin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Germin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Germin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Germin works at
Dr. Germin has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Germin speaks Russian.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Germin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.