Dr. Leo Eliezer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eliezer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Eliezer, DMD
Overview
Dr. Leo Eliezer, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Alpharetta, GA.
Dr. Eliezer works at
Locations
-
1
Jones Bridge Dental Care11925 Jones Bridge Rd Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 299-4732Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Best Life & Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eliezer?
About Dr. Leo Eliezer, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Azerbaijani, Bosnian, Croatian, Dutch, Hindi, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Serbian, Spanish and Urdu
- Male
- 1326050824
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eliezer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eliezer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eliezer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eliezer works at
Dr. Eliezer speaks Azerbaijani, Bosnian, Croatian, Dutch, Hindi, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Serbian, Spanish and Urdu.
Dr. Eliezer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eliezer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eliezer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eliezer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.