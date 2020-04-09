See All Gastroenterologists in Redding, CA
Dr. Leo Eickhoff, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leo Eickhoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Eickhoff works at Redding Endoscopy Center in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Redding Endoscopy Center
    1825 Sonoma St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 243-8667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
  • Shasta Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hepatitis C
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Polyneuropathy
Reflux Esophagitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Cluster Headache
Colorectal Cancer
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Ileus
Indigestion
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Intestinal Ischemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinworm
Pneumonia
Pouchitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Prostatitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Ulcer
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis
Urinary Incontinence
Varices
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 09, 2020
    Will explain whatever you want and take time to answer questions. Patient and kind.
    — Apr 09, 2020
    About Dr. Leo Eickhoff, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871609966
    Education & Certifications

    • Bridgeport Hosp
    • Legacy Emanuel Med Center
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leo Eickhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eickhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eickhoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eickhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eickhoff works at Redding Endoscopy Center in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eickhoff’s profile.

    Dr. Eickhoff has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eickhoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eickhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eickhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eickhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eickhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

