Dr. Leo Doumanian, MD
Dr. Leo Doumanian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
1
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Norris Healthcare Center (hc3)1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3700
3
Mercy Orthopedic Spine & Hand Center9500 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 323-6660
4
Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (323) 865-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is awesome and he listens to you and answers all your concerns with no feeling of being rushed.
About Dr. Leo Doumanian, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Doumanian has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doumanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
