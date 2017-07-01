See All Neurosurgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Leo Clark, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leo Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Clark works at Mercy Health Neuroscience Institute in Toledo, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH and Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgical Network Inc.
    2222 Cherry St Ste M200, Toledo, OH 43608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 251-1155
    Neurosurgical Network
    702 Commerce Dr Ste 100, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 794-3475
    St Luke's Neurosurgery
    5705 Monclova Rd Ste 204, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 891-8045

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 01, 2017
    I personally worked as a RN in surgery with DR.Clark in 1998 - 2001 I saw him do a variety of surgerys on a daily basis. I would highly recommend DR. Clark as a highly skilled Nero surgeon he is simply the top in his class. He is carful, carring and, extremely skilled. I have over 49 years experience working in the operating room. Michael Johnson CNOR CRNFA
    Michael johnson in CRNFA — Jul 01, 2017
    About Dr. Leo Clark, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659374007
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    • Hartford Hospital
    • Suny Downstate/kings Co Med Center
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leo Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

