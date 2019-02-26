Dr. Lenworth Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenworth Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Lenworth Ellis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ellis Medical Center701 Cottage Grove Rd Ste A110, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-1864
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ellis is the kindest, most compassionate, and knowledgeable doctor I have ever encountered. I have worked with him in a healthcare setting as a nurse/ doctor relationship and he has amazing recall about his patients specific problems. I feel very lucky to be able to be a patient of his today.!
About Dr. Lenworth Ellis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1629094206
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- howard university hospital
- University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
- Occupational Medicine
