Dr. Lenus Damasaru, MD
Overview
Dr. Lenus Damasaru, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
Chicago Office3204 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (773) 736-3131
Physicians Immediate Care123 S Northwest Hwy, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (224) 585-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Damasaru is the most professional and compassionate physician I have had in my 76 years of life. I recommend her to anyone looking for a primary care physician.
About Dr. Lenus Damasaru, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damasaru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damasaru accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damasaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damasaru speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Damasaru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damasaru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damasaru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damasaru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.