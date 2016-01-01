Dr. Lenore Sikorski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenore Sikorski, MD
Overview
Dr. Lenore Sikorski, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.
Dr. Sikorski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Natural Image Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Dermatology Center25500 Rancho Niguel Rd Ste 290, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 448-0487
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sikorski?
About Dr. Lenore Sikorski, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558444083
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikorski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikorski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikorski works at
Dr. Sikorski has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikorski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikorski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.