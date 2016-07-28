Overview

Dr. Lenore Encinas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Guadalupe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Encinas works at Valleywise Community Health Center - Guadalupe in Guadalupe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.