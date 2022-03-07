Dr. Higginbotham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenora Higginbotham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lenora Higginbotham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Higginbotham works at
Locations
-
1
Brain Health Center - Emory University Dept. of Neurology12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higginbotham?
Some Doctors see their patients as numbers, but not Dr Higginbotham. I like her already the very first time I met her. She’s very patient. She takes time to really know what’s going on. She also replies to my emails in the portal to address the issue as soon as possible.
About Dr. Lenora Higginbotham, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1508125741
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higginbotham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higginbotham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higginbotham works at
Dr. Higginbotham has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higginbotham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Higginbotham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higginbotham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higginbotham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higginbotham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.