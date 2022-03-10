See All General Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Stillwater Medical Center.

Dr. Stubbs works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates
    4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-3800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
  • Stillwater Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Iliac Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Insufficiency
Barrett's Esophagus
Bunion Surgery
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Embolism
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Lymphedema
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Puncture Aspiration
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Spider Veins
Sympathectomy
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 10, 2022
    After a year of interviewing doctors for a carotid endarterectomy post stroke, we were delighted to find Dr. Stubbs. He was competent, calming and spent an hour educating us about the procedure. The procedure went very well with an outcome we could only dream about. His competence, caring and amazing skills are rare and we were blessed to find him. His is a rare jewel who has all the surgical and interpersonal skills that make the very best doctor.
    David and Carolyn Moore — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942297817
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stubbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stubbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stubbs works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Stubbs’s profile.

    Dr. Stubbs has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stubbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stubbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stubbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stubbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

