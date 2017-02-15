Dr. Lenny Laureta-Bansil, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laureta-Bansil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenny Laureta-Bansil, DO
Overview
Dr. Lenny Laureta-Bansil, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Laureta-Bansil works at
Locations
Virginia Center For Women1101 Madison Plz Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-2322
Hampton Roads OB/GYN Center100 Kingsley Ln Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-6890
Hampton Roads OB/GYN Center885 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 889-6890
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am 34 and have been suffering from pelvic organ prolapse since having my daughter 6 years ago. After meeting with Dr. Laureta-Bansil, discussing my options, and coming up with a surgical plan, I am confident in going forward. She really took the time to listen to my problems and concerns and did an excellent job explaining the procedure in a way I could easily understand.
About Dr. Lenny Laureta-Bansil, DO
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Old Dominion University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laureta-Bansil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laureta-Bansil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laureta-Bansil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Laureta-Bansil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laureta-Bansil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laureta-Bansil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laureta-Bansil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.