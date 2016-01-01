See All Pediatricians in Lakewood, WA
Dr. Lennie Malang, MD

Pediatrics
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lennie Malang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Malang works at Allergy and Asthma Specialty Svs in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Lakewood
    11307 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 200, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity

Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Swelling
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever
Postnasal Drip
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Diseases
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections

About Dr. Lennie Malang, MD

  Pediatrics
  20 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1326481771
Education & Certifications

  Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center|Makati Medical Center
  University of Santo Tomas, Manila
  Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lennie Malang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Malang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Malang works at Allergy and Asthma Specialty Svs in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Dr. Malang’s profile.

Dr. Malang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

