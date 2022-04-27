Overview

Dr. Lennart Belok, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Belok works at Lennart C Belok MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.