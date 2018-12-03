Dr. Rolf Abel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolf Abel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rolf Abel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WURZBURG / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Abel works at
Locations
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center1000 E Mountain Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Directions (570) 820-6028
Colorado Mental Health Institute At Pueblo1600 W 24th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 546-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely kind, compassionate, thoughtful, excellent communicator, current in best practices in regards to adverse medication interactions. He caught what many physicians had overlooked during the past year. I highly recommend this excellent doctor. When I called him with a question after getting home he actually answered the phone himself within one ring. Very pleasant person who treats his patients with utmost dignity.
About Dr. Rolf Abel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WURZBURG / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abel has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Nondependent Opioid Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abel.
