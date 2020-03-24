See All Gastroenterologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Lenna Martyak, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (10)
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lenna Martyak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Martyak works at Endoscopy Center Of So Cal in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Los Angeles Anesthesia Services LLC
    2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-6789
    Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group Inc.
    1301 20th St Ste 280, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-6789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Active Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pseudomembranous Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lenna Martyak, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164638177
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martyak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martyak works at Endoscopy Center Of So Cal in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Martyak’s profile.

    Dr. Martyak has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martyak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martyak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martyak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

