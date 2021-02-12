Dr. Lenkala Mallaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenkala Mallaiah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lenkala Mallaiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College Osmania India|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Mallaiah works at
Locations
Sanford311 N Mangoustine Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 794-5136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have gone to Dr Mallaiah for years for colonoscopies and endoscopies and have always been happy with him and his group at the surgical center where these procedures are performed.
About Dr. Lenkala Mallaiah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1891794954
Education & Certifications
- Va Medical Center Brooklyn Ny
- Va Medical Center Brooklyn Ny
- Va Med Center|VA Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College Osmania India|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mallaiah works at
