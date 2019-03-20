Dr. Lenita Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenita Williamson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lenita Williamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Williamson works at
Locations
-
1
Eric L. Giang DO Inc. A Professional Corp.2116 E Orangeburg Ave Ste A, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 577-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williamson?
I had to find a new orthopedist,and Dr Williamson is a real keeper. Her bedside manner is treasured; along with her concern for the patients well being. Offered solutions without hesitation. The office staff are also phenomenal, and pleasant to deal with. Thank you.
About Dr. Lenita Williamson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245271253
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williamson works at
Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williamson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.