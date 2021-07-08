See All Ophthalmologists in Metairie, LA
Ophthalmology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leni Sumich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.

Dr. Sumich works at EYECARE ASSOCIATES in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Associates
    4324 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 102, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 455-8666
  2. 2
    Eyecare Associates
    4324 Veterans Blvd Ste 102, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 455-9825

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • North Oaks Medical Center

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Keratitis

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 08, 2021
    PRK surgery was great
    — Jul 08, 2021
    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477628139
    Education & Certifications

    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
