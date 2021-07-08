Overview

Dr. Leni Sumich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Sumich works at EYECARE ASSOCIATES in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.