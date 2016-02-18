Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lendel Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Lendel Taylor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
Oo Lendel M. Taylor1454 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 653-1150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both Dr Taylor and his office manager were great, I was terrified to see him after the reviews, but, I disagree. Yes he requires blood work, look at the medications he prescribes, that's a responsible doctor. He listened to me and asked things I would never have thought about. Great experience!
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
