Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Labelle works at
Orthopaedic Associates of Dupage Ltd27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 225-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
No delay for appointment, very pleasant staff, did a super job! So pleased, highly recommend!
About Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
