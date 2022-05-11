See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Labelle works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. A. Noelle Larson, MD
Dr. A. Noelle Larson, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Dr. S. Karim, MD
Dr. S. Karim, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. MICHAEL TORCHIA, MD
Dr. MICHAEL TORCHIA, MD
5.0 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Associates of Dupage Ltd
    27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Labelle?

    May 11, 2022
    No delay for appointment, very pleasant staff, did a super job! So pleased, highly recommend!
    super care — May 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Labelle to family and friends

    Dr. Labelle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Labelle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD.

    About Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679562870
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labelle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Labelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labelle works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Labelle’s profile.

    Dr. Labelle has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Labelle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.