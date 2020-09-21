Overview

Dr. Lenard Hammer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Hammer works at Medical Eye Center in Columbia, MD with other offices in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.