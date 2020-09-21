Dr. Lenard Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenard Hammer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lenard Hammer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Hammer works at
Columbia Office8860 Columbia 100 Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 997-9900
Medical Eye Center PA3402 Olandwood Ct, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-2750
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I trust Dr. Hammer and his staff
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306874383
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammer has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
