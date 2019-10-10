Dr. Lenard Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenard Adler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Nyu Langone Psychiatry Associates1 Park Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3580
I’ve been working with Dr. Adler since 1996 and will continue working with him indefinitely. He is, by far, the best doctor for treating ADHD that I’ve ever met. Over the years I have learned that physicians who prescribe controlled substances must take great care in determining not only the proper medication and dosage, but tailoring that treatment to each patient. Dr. Adler truly tailors your treatment over time to help maximize the effectiveness of the medication – he has done this for me for 20+ years. As for effectiveness I can say this: when I started working with Dr. Adler I barely finished college and recently lost my job. Today I have a PhD and am a college professor. Trust me when I say that Dr. Adler knows what he is doing and you can trust his counsel, advice, and judgment.
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
