Dr. Lena Sun, MD

Pediatrics
43 years of experience
Dr. Lena Sun, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Sun works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY.

    CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

About Dr. Lena Sun, MD

  Pediatrics
  43 years of experience
  English
  1932253556
  CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
  Anesthesiology, Pediatric Anesthesiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Sun works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY.

Dr. Sun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
