Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lena Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Lena Sun, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
About Dr. Lena Sun, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932253556
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology, Pediatric Anesthesiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.