Dr. Lena Speck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lena Speck, MD
Overview
Dr. Lena Speck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harlingen, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1713 E Tyler Ave Ste C, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 368-0836
-
2
Lena Speck Hopkins M.d. PA616 Maco Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 264-1600
-
3
Valley Baptist medical Center2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 389-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Speck?
She was my recent OBGYN. Very nice, patient, answered all my questions. Her staff was amazing as well, receptionist were nice, they had all my medical records ready and submitted fast, billing staff were great, I never had a bill pending with them even though they ordered a lot of tests. Office was always clean and neat. During the COVID pandemic they had everything well planned and managed. I highly recommend it for future moms or for a check up. I know some reviews mentioned it was a long wait, to be honest yes there were times it was a long wait, BUT what do you expect. She is an OBGYN, and babies are not going to wait till she is done seeing clinic patients. It was understandable that she was late becuase she had babies to deliver at the hospitals. Something I would like to point out that not many people consider before complaining.
About Dr. Lena Speck, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1831181718
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speck speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Speck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.