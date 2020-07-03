See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Lena Arous, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lena Arous, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (13)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lena Arous, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.

Dr. Arous works at Antelope Valley Community Clinic in Palmdale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pegasus Medical Group Inc.
    2151 E Palmdale Blvd, Palmdale, CA 93550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 942-2391
  2. 2
    Adrianam Valdovinos-campa MD
    4502 E Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93552 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Counseling
Urinary Incontinence
Administrative Physical
Diabetes Counseling
Urinary Incontinence
Administrative Physical

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arous?

    Jul 03, 2020
    DR. LENA R. AROUS MD and HANNEA FLORES- LOPEZ, MA ARE DOING A EXCEPTIONAL JOB IN 5 ***** STAR MEDICAL CARE AT: AVCC COMMUNITY CLINIC/ Palmdale, CA Wesley Health Centers – Palmdale - JWCH Institute Wesley Health Centers (Palmdale), CA I am so glad to have my new primary doctor Lena Arous MD. she is amazing! I have many chronic medical issues and she is incredible at handling all my important medical issues and addressing them with me clearly and patiently. So far I've couldn't ask for a better primary doctor and I am truly thankful to Dr. Lena R. Arous MD for taking her time to make my I am in the best health I can possibly be. She gives me the referrals to the specialist that I need in a timely manner. She stays on top of my lab and medication mgmt as well. Dr. Arous is also personable and friendly and so is her medical assistant. I definitely do recommend her highly as a high-quality medical doctor. WONG, LORETTA LONG TERM PATIENT
    WONG — Jul 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lena Arous, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lena Arous, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arous to family and friends

    Dr. Arous' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arous

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lena Arous, MD.

    About Dr. Lena Arous, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790953560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arous accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Arous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arous works at Antelope Valley Community Clinic in Palmdale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arous’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arous. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lena Arous, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.