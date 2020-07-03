Dr. Arous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lena Arous, MD
Overview
Dr. Lena Arous, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.
Dr. Arous works at
Locations
Pegasus Medical Group Inc.2151 E Palmdale Blvd, Palmdale, CA 93550 Directions (661) 942-2391
Adrianam Valdovinos-campa MD4502 E Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93552 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
DR. LENA R. AROUS MD and HANNEA FLORES- LOPEZ, MA ARE DOING A EXCEPTIONAL JOB IN 5 ***** STAR MEDICAL CARE AT: AVCC COMMUNITY CLINIC/ Palmdale, CA Wesley Health Centers – Palmdale - JWCH Institute Wesley Health Centers (Palmdale), CA I am so glad to have my new primary doctor Lena Arous MD. she is amazing! I have many chronic medical issues and she is incredible at handling all my important medical issues and addressing them with me clearly and patiently. So far I've couldn't ask for a better primary doctor and I am truly thankful to Dr. Lena R. Arous MD for taking her time to make my I am in the best health I can possibly be. She gives me the referrals to the specialist that I need in a timely manner. She stays on top of my lab and medication mgmt as well. Dr. Arous is also personable and friendly and so is her medical assistant. I definitely do recommend her highly as a high-quality medical doctor. WONG, LORETTA LONG TERM PATIENT
About Dr. Lena Arous, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1790953560
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arous accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arous works at
Dr. Arous speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arous. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.