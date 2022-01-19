Dr. Lena Alia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lena Alia, MD
Overview
Dr. Lena Alia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Lenox, IL.
Locations
Lena Alia, MD1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 345, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (708) 679-1890Wednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Duly Health and Care3700 W 203rd St Ste 110, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-1890Monday7:00am - 5:00pm
Office23120 S LA GRANGE RD, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (815) 464-5440Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Alia is so amazing! She's currently one of 4 doctors at my ob/gyn office and there isn't one doctor that compares to her. She is so patience with me, answers all my questions and concerns. Things that the other doctors brush off and downplay she actually listens and cares to provide me feedback. She is for sure my favorite at the practice.
About Dr. Lena Alia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
