Dr. Len Balke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.



Dr. Balke works at Len Douglas Balke, MD in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.